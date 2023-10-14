Home » Polestar Space Milan, where you can try Swedish electric cars
Business

Polestar Space Milan, where you can try Swedish electric cars

Polestar Space Milan, where you can try Swedish electric cars

Goodbye classic car dealership. Polestar changes its philosophy and focuses on Spaces, a “2.0 salon” where you can see first-hand the models that can be purchased online from the Swedish brand. Guest of honor at the inauguration of the Polestar Space in Milan was the Polestar 3, a maxi electric SUV with over 600 kilometers of autonomy. Already present around the world, the more than 150 Polestar Spaces globally offer an unprecedented customer experience as part of Polestar’s “digital-first” model, in which vehicles are purchased online. Characterized by minimalist design, the Polestar Space in Milan is in Via Fantoli 28/14 and inside there are Polestar specialists; without commission and sales targets, they provide consultancy on vehicles and on the topic of electric mobility. Customers are supported throughout the entire process, from initial consultation to test drive, right through to delivery. The Polestar Space Roma will open by the end of the year, thus expanding the brand’s offering within the Chinese Geely Group.

Polestar Space, not just cars

The Spaces represent a new step in Polestar’s strategy to market electric vehicles with a high level of design and performance, but they will not stop at just exhibition or consultancy. Each Polestar Space will be part of a network and a community, where conferences will be organized that will touch on times such as design, architecture, technology and of course cars.

Polestar 2

While we will have to wait until 2024 to see the Polestar 3 on the road, the Polestar 2 is already on sale on the Polestar.com website. The Standard range Single motor version is now capable of traveling up to 518 km Wltp, an increase of 40 km compared to the past, while the Long range Single motor variant can now reach 655 km Wltp, an increase of 84 kilometres. The charging speed has also increased to 205 kWh in direct current, thus reducing the time connected to the charging station.

