Police do not see themselves as friends and helpers

In France, the officials who killed a 17-year-old during a traffic stop last week lied, according to available information. Because a – checked – amateur video proves that they did not act in self-defense and that the fatal shot was fired at close range through the open driver’s window, an unleashed mob has been up to mischief for days. But many, helpless as they watch the destruction, also wonder how often the police abuse their power. 13 people were shot dead during traffic checks in France last year. What would happen in Germany if there were 13 incidents like the one in Bad Salzuflen in one year?

The police, your friend and helper, who, like in Germany, even carefully removes the hands of environmental activists from the street? This is not the (self-)image of French security forces. Random identity checks focus on people with an actual or suspected migration background. During traffic checks, the officers are allowed to shoot if they know that the occupants of the vehicle are dangerous or if a possible escape could endanger people in front of the vehicle. An arsenal of hard rubber bullets, gas and fragmentation grenades are used in demonstrations, which has recently even prompted criticism from the UN on several occasions due to the high risk of injury.

