Police Seek Suspect in Christmas Day Robbery at McDonald’s Fast Food Restaurant

The Robbery Division of the Criminal Investigation Center (CIC) of San Juan is on the lookout for a man who is wanted for a suspected assault at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Río Piedras on Christmas Day. The man is said to have forcibly taken a 14-karat gold chain with a heart-shaped pendant from an employee at the establishment. The incident took place at around 8:30 pm when the suspect approached the service window on foot and committed the robbery through force and intimidation.

The assailant, who has been described as having a dark complexion, standing at approximately 5’4″ tall and thin, was captured on a photo supplied by the Police. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white t-shirt, long blue pants, and white glasses. Fortunately, the victim was not injured during the course of the robbery.

The San Juan CIC is urging anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward. They can call (787) 793-1234 extensions 2200 or 2201 to provide any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect. The public can also contact the confidential line of the Puerto Rico Police Bureau at (787) 343-2020.

The authorities are asking for the community’s assistance in bringing the assailant to justice, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and help with the investigation.

Share this: Facebook

X

