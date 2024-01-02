Home » Police Seek Suspect in Christmas Day Robbery at McDonald’s Fast Food Restaurant
Business

Police Seek Suspect in Christmas Day Robbery at McDonald’s Fast Food Restaurant

by admin
Police Seek Suspect in Christmas Day Robbery at McDonald’s Fast Food Restaurant

The Robbery Division of the Criminal Investigation Center (CIC) of San Juan is on the lookout for a man who is wanted for a suspected assault at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Río Piedras on Christmas Day. The man is said to have forcibly taken a 14-karat gold chain with a heart-shaped pendant from an employee at the establishment. The incident took place at around 8:30 pm when the suspect approached the service window on foot and committed the robbery through force and intimidation.

The assailant, who has been described as having a dark complexion, standing at approximately 5’4″ tall and thin, was captured on a photo supplied by the Police. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white t-shirt, long blue pants, and white glasses. Fortunately, the victim was not injured during the course of the robbery.

The San Juan CIC is urging anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward. They can call (787) 793-1234 extensions 2200 or 2201 to provide any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect. The public can also contact the confidential line of the Puerto Rico Police Bureau at (787) 343-2020.

The authorities are asking for the community’s assistance in bringing the assailant to justice, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and help with the investigation.

See also  Donald Trump shock: "Rumors of my arrest on Tuesday, let's take back the country"

You may also like

Hytera was suddenly banned by the United States...

Germany’s good years are over. Only economic freedom...

The Count and the prey

Costs for stabilizing the power supply have fallen

DOGE Price Analysis: What to Expect in the...

Eurobond, the weapon for flying that no one...

Casablanca at DHDL: That’s what’s behind the AI...

TSMC will build a third factory, Biden: US...

FDP advocates tax advantages for overtime

Etecsa’s New International Promotion in Cuba: Quintuple Your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy