Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-06-20 14:54:17

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Let’s talk about the charging piles that the recent policies continue to increase. Yesterday, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Guiding Opinions on Further Building a High-Quality Charging Infrastructure System”. It is understood that charging piles are currently an industry that has both policy overweight and performance support. The agency predicts that the domestic charging pile market will exceed 70 billion yuan in 2025.

Policies are overweighted and performance is supported to support the charging pile industry to welcome good news丨Industry trends

Let’s talk about the charging piles that the recent policies continue to increase. Yesterday, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Guiding Opinions on Further Building a High-Quality Charging Infrastructure System”. It is understood that charging piles are currently an industry that has both policy overweight and performance support. The agency predicts that the domestic charging pile market will exceed 70 billion yuan in 2025.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

