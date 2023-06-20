Home » Policies are overweighted and performance is supported to support the charging pile industry to welcome good news丨Industry trends
Business

Policies are overweighted and performance is supported to support the charging pile industry to welcome good news丨Industry trends

by admin

China Business News 2023-06-20

Let’s talk about the charging piles that the recent policies continue to increase. Yesterday, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Guiding Opinions on Further Building a High-Quality Charging Infrastructure System”. It is understood that charging piles are currently an industry that has both policy overweight and performance support. The agency predicts that the domestic charging pile market will exceed 70 billion yuan in 2025.

Policies are overweighted and performance is supported to support the charging pile industry to welcome good news丨Industry trends

