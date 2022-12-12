Home Business Policies make hydrogen fuel cells welcome development opportunities
Policies make hydrogen fuel cells welcome development opportunities

China Business News 2022-12-09

A few days ago, the “Guangzhou City Fuel Cell Vehicle Demonstration Application Work Plan (2022-2025)” issued by the Guangzhou Municipal Development and Reform Commission proposed that by 2025, fuel cell vehicles will reach a large-scale promotion and application, and the layout and construction of hydrogen refueling stations will be steadily advanced. Build a hydrogen energy hub with international influence. According to industry insiders, it is expected that relevant policies will significantly promote the manufacture of hydrogen energy commercial vehicles, hydrogen production from renewable energy sources, and the decline in hydrogen terminal prices, which will help solve the shortcomings of regional hydrogen energy development. At present, SAIC Motor, Great Wall Motors, BMW and many other car companies have already deployed in the field of hydrogen fuel cells in advance.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Kaizhong Precision: Since the beginning of this year, the company's new energy three powers (batteries, motors, electronic control), intelligent driving components, and imported replacement new products have increased significantly. The fixed-point projects of many core customers have gradually entered the mass production stage_ 东方财网

