Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-09 13:57:19 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

A few days ago, the “Guangzhou City Fuel Cell Vehicle Demonstration Application Work Plan (2022-2025)” issued by the Guangzhou Municipal Development and Reform Commission proposed that by 2025, fuel cell vehicles will reach a large-scale promotion and application, and the layout and construction of hydrogen refueling stations will be steadily advanced. Build a hydrogen energy hub with international influence. According to industry insiders, it is expected that relevant policies will significantly promote the manufacture of hydrogen energy commercial vehicles, hydrogen production from renewable energy sources, and the decline in hydrogen terminal prices, which will help solve the shortcomings of regional hydrogen energy development. At present, SAIC Motor, Great Wall Motors, BMW and many other car companies have already deployed in the field of hydrogen fuel cells in advance.

Policies make hydrogen fuel cells welcome development opportunities