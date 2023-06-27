Polifin, on the board of directors of holdinh Tivegna and Galateri di Genola

Renewal of the Polifini board of directors with Tivegna and Galateri di Genola

Polifin’s Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting has appointed the new POLIFIN Board of Directors by ratifying the entry of Massimo TivegnaGeneral Manager of POLIFIN e Gabriele Galateri of Genola.

Fabio Bosatelli he was confirmed as Chairman of the Group that controls GEWISS, COSTIM and CHORUS LIFE. The transition marks a change of governance for the holding company – in the name of continuity of the shareholding structure represented by the Bosatelli family – evolving its nature from family to managerial, under the banner of operations and openness to the markets. The 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements were presented to the Shareholders’ Meeting and see the consolidated value of production rise to 847.8 million Euros (+46% on 2021) and growth in consolidated EBITDA (+25%) from 50.0 million euros in 2021 to 62.5 million euros in 2022.

“Even in a complex scenario”, commented the President of POLIFIN Fabio Bosatelli, “the Group confirmed its financial and business solidity, recording positive operating performances. With the new entries in the Board of Directors, we will be able to count on the proven professional experience of both and consolidate a lasting and profitable growth strategy for the Group. In the coming months, GEWISS and COSTIM will proceed with the development envisaged in their respective industrial plans with ambitious objectives; for ChorusLife Bergamo, on the other hand, will be the months of completion and preparation of the great urban regeneration initiative and, in parallel, we will evaluate replicability projects starting from Pietra Ligure and in other locations”.

The new board structure

The new Board of Directors is composed as follows: Fabio Livio Bosatelli, Chairman; Giovanna Terzi, Vice President; Massimo Tivegna, Chief Executive Officer; Gabriele Galateri di Genola, Councilor; Armando Santus, Councilor. The board of statutory auditors is made up of: Attilio Torracca, Chairman; Riccardo Ronchi, Statutory Auditor; Massimiliano Tiraboschi, Statutory Auditor.

“The results we are presenting today are the result of complex but challenging teamwork” comments the new member of the BoD and General Manager of POLIFIN Massimo Tivegna. “We firmly believe in collaboration and contamination between the different souls of the Group. All the companies present growing results which will allow POLIFIN to continue with the strategy of consolidating and diversifying its investment portfolio by increasingly operating as an operating holding company”.

“I am delighted to be joining an industrial group of great importance born from the farsightedness and innovation capacity of the founder Domenico Bosatelli and bearer under the guidance of his son Fabio of further development projects in the various fields of activity, with the essential contribution of an excellent first line manager” he comments Gabriele Galateri of Genolanew member of the Board of Directors of POLIFIN.

