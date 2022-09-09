Christine Lagarde harassed by all kinds of criticism, in the aftermath of the rhike in rates of 75 basis points announced by the ECB, the strongest since the birth of the euroin a context of war in which according to various economists the recession is already a reality.

Italian politics preparing forappointment of the political elections next September 25th she is the most dissatisfied.

Among other things, an article by La Repubblica a few days ago, therefore before the maxi monetary tightening of 75 basis points, already highlighted the warning from the ECB to Giorgia Meloni, referring to the euro anti-fragmentation shield, which in Italy is known as anti-spread shield saves BTP, announced by Frankfurt on 21 July.

“The ECB warns Meloni: ‘An anti-spread shield only with the accounts in place’ “.

Thus La Repubblica wrote on the eve of the meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB:

“Like it or not the fate of our public debt it largely depends on the central bank. And on this point the message to Giorgia Meloni has already started from Frankfurt. The Bank’s anti-spread ‘shield’ will be activated only under certain conditions, that is, only if any tension on government bonds has not been caused by improvised choices by the new executive ”.

Practically, we read in the newspaper article, “If the future government of Rome thinks it can rely on this tool whatever happens in the next few months, it will forget it. The European bankers, in fact, will activate the defense of Italian government bonds if the executive ‘will behave well’, if its policies will not be ‘spread and spend’ ”.

Elections and the ECB, is Lagarde already warning Giorgia Meloni?

What La Repubblica highlighted was confirmed yesterday, on the occasion of the ECB-Day, by the statements that ECB head Christine Lagarde made during the press conference following the announcement on rates.

Asked about the BTP saves shield TPI (Transmission Protection Instrument), at a time when one is afraid Italian storm for Italian bondswith the Financial Times who clearly wrote that hedge funds are placing the largest short bet since 2008 against BTPs and the Italian paper, Lagarde was almost annoyed, just replying with the following words:

“I have nothing new to add today regarding the ICT but we are ready to use it if necessary”.

Stop. Of the series, the ECB has already given. And above all to Italy, which had what the markets and the international community of economists considered the perfect shield: Mario Draghi in government.

Not only that: while doing mea culpa on inflation, while putting itself on the defensive at the same timeand while admitting the ECB’s powerlessness in being able to curb the flare-up of prices – inflation, he explained, was not caused by demand as in the US but by supply -, Lagarde nevertheless took the chair, teaching a lesson to the governments of the Eurozone:

“Fiscal support measures aimed at buffering the impact of higher energy prices should be temporary and aimed at the most vulnerable households and businesses, in order to limit the risk of further inflationary pressures, and to strengthen the efficiency of public spending, and to preserve debt sustainability “.

Debt, therefore: precisely the cross of Italy.

ECB and the BTP-saving shield that is not there

Returning to the TPI, ergo the anti-spread shield, the BTP saving tool was announced at the previous meeting of the ECB, last 21 July, on the day of the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in an Italy shaken by the government crisis.

The shield was baptized precisely TPI (Transmission Protection Instrument). But its limits (in being able to save Italy) became evident immediately, on the same day.

ECB, Lagarde on anti-spread shield saves BTP (and not only): the four criteria to be respected

Practically, with the disintegration of the Draghi government – considered in itself a guarantee against market speculation and maximum expression of #WhateverItTakes necessary for Italy, country negligent on reforms for too many years – the ECB has not produced an ad hoc shield for Italy which, according to the Eurotower but not only, she shot herself in the foot by herself. And it hasn’t even produced an ad hoc tool for the indebted countries of Southern Europe.

On the shield saves BTPs from Barclays had also pointed out immediately that the fact that “The deterioration must not be due to country-specific fundamentals, in fact it excludes Italian bonds, therefore BTPs in general, from purchases, at a time when Italy is facing, among other things, political uncertainty “ destined to last.

The conditions decided for the activation of the tool have appeared immediately as a halt to the populists not only of Italian politics but of all the member countries of the euro area: in the meantime, the ECB will decide whether or not to activate the ICC. Second, as Lagarde said, “We are not a hostage to anyone”.

Elections and the ECB, Giorgia Meloni’s comment on a maxi rate hike

BTP, therefore, orphan of a real assist, in times of recession and #caroenergia and #carobollette alertsin the face of a hawkish ECB ready to raise interest rates further to stifle inflation.

In motivating the maxi rate hike of 75 basis points announced yesterday, Lagarde clearly stated that inflation is too high, reiterating that “Inflation is incredibly high” and that for this reason the ECB could decide to raise rates even further terminal rates (that is, one wonders on the markets, given that the extent of these is not known?).

The hawkish face of Christine Lagarde was certainly not liked by several parties, in the test of the upcoming political elections.

First of all, he did not like the maxi monetary squeeze Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy (FdI):

“On the choice made today by the ECB, I express some perplexities”, Meloni told Sky TG24:

“Even the Federal Reserve – said Meloni – has raised rates to try to contain inflation, only that there is objectively inflation there due to a running economy, one would say endogenous inflation, while the case of Europe is of exogenous inflation: a ‘inflation that derives from the increase in the price of energy, from the increase in the price of raw materials ”.

Consequently, Meloni continued, “in this case, raising rates I fear that rather than contain inflation it could further compress an economy that is already struggling. It is a choice that I am wondering about and I fear it will not have the result that Christine Lagarde hopes ”.

Also perplexed by the Forza Italia national coordinator, Antonio Tajani, during the confrontation organized by the Cna:

“I am very perplexed by the choices made by the ECB. Our inflation is not our fault. It is different from what happens in the United States, our inflation is not internal “, Tajani said.

Criticism also from the Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando (PD-Democratic Party), who wrote on Twitter:

“The ECB’s decision weakens the efforts that member states are making to help families and businesses. The return to old recipes worries us a lot ”.

Idem the deputy of Leu Stefano Fassina:

“While in Brussels, with enormous delay and only in part, some progress is being made on measures to contain and compensate for the surge in the price of gas and electricity, in Frankfurt we are proceeding expeditiously on autopilot. We are in a war economy, inflation is imported, investments fall, the purchasing power of labor income falls, aggregate demand falls, but our orthodox central bank applies ordinary monetary policies, as if we were overheating the economy. The decision of the ECB today to further increase interest rates by 0.75% pushes the Eurozone even more towards recession, higher unemployment, inhibition of the aid of public budgets for families and businesses, impoverishment of income from work ”.

Bini Smaghi’s attention: the real danger is conspiracy

But beyond the pawing politics with a view to hunting for the vote in view of the election date, what do the experts say?

The former ECB official Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, in an interview with La Stampa, he pointed out that Lagarde’s ECB decision to raise euro area rates by 75 points was “An almost inevitable decision”but issuing a warning:“Watch out for downside risks”.

The president of Société Générale explained, in fact, that “The latest inflation data, more persistent and higher than expected, and above all the weakening of the euro against the dollar, made the 75-point increase almost inevitable ”.

“The central bank refinancing rate has risen to 1.5%, which is still well below inflation anyway, which means that monetary conditions remain accommodative ”.

Bini Smaghi also said he was not “Awed – reads the article in La Stampa – from a possible negative spin around the Italian debt after the electoral round at the end of the month ”.

However, the warning was not lacking: “We must not risk making the same mistakes as in the 2011 crisis, when the spread was at 575 basis points and there was a conspiracy cry ”.

Bini Smaghi remarked that “The experience of the last 20 years shows that the problems do not arise from the color of the governments but from the policies that are implemented, and from the ability to dialogue with other partners and with the European institutions. In the recent Italian electoral campaign, he started talking about the 2011 crisis again, proposing the thesis of the international conspiracy. Those who follow this thesis show, or pretend, that they did not understand what happened then and risk making the same mistakes ”.

And in fact, even before the Financial Times article on the short bet of hedge funds against Italy, different in Italy they had again shouted the conspiracy after the publication of the Goldman Sachs note: note that it had been circulated well before the government crisis that culminated in the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, when it was thought that Italians would return to voting in the spring of 2023.

Italy and BTP rates: Goldman Sachs sets the danger threshold. The alert: with the 2023 elections there is a risk of debt sustainability.

Anger had been expressed above all by sovereignists and populists who had obviously shouted a conspiracy.