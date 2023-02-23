The “Bomb” on the political elections of 25 September 2022 arrives from Strasbourg

The Appeal of the Italian Animalist Party against Italy and the 2022 Political Elections has been declared admissible by the European Court. The “Bomb” on the political elections of 25 September 2022 arrives from Strasbourg.

The European Court of the ECHR, in fact, has declared admissible the appeal of the Italian Animalist Party against Italy in relation to the exclusion of its lists from many regions, always on the same normative interpretation. It is noted by the lawyer. Cristiano Ceriello, president of the Animalist Party and also the presenter of the appeal to the European Court.

HISTORY

The party led by the lawyer Cristiano Ceriello had filed its lists within the set deadlines, under the initials “Partito Animalista-Ucdl-10 Times Meglio”, together with the “10 Times Meglio” movement, a party which between April and December 2019 was formed into a parliamentary group. This appearance should have given the Animalist Party the exemption from the obligation to collect signatures, but while the Courts of Appeal of Calabria and Emilia Romagna approved the lists, others rejected them due to lack of the necessary requirements.

The most singular episode in Campania, where the district that includes the province of Naples (Campania 1) rejected the request, instead approved it in the rest of the region (Campania 2). Among others, the Italian Animalist Party is part of the Animal Politics EU groupa point of reference for European animal rights activists which has 3 MEPs in Strasbourg.

