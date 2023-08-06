Home » Politics – AfD wants to conclude meetings in Magdeburg with advice on the European election program
Politics – AfD wants to conclude meetings in Magdeburg with advice on the European election program

Politics – AfD wants to conclude meetings in Magdeburg with advice on the European election program

European Assembly of the AfD in Magdeburg Image: AFP

After choosing their candidates for the European elections next year, the AfD wants to conclude its meeting in Magdeburg on Sunday. The plan is to advise on the European election program. It envisages a radical reorganization of the EU and a dissolution of the European Parliament.

After choosing their candidates for the European elections next year, the AfD wants to conclude its delegates' meeting in Magdeburg on Sunday (9 a.m.). The plan is to advise on the European election program. It envisages a radical transformation of the EU into an "economic community and community of interests" geared towards nation states. The EU Parliament is to be dissolved.

The draft of the election program has so far also included the demand for an orderly dissolution of the entire EU. According to the party leadership, this passage got into the text as a result of an “editorial error”. According to the wishes of the party leadership, this should be changed again by the delegates in Magdeburg. The AfD wants to run with a total of 30 candidates in the 2024 European elections. The Saxon AfD politician Maximilian Krah, who is assigned to the far right edge of the party, was chosen as the top candidate.

