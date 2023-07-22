Home » Politics – Again mass protests in Israel shortly before important debate on judicial reform
Business

Politics – Again mass protests in Israel shortly before important debate on judicial reform

by admin
Politics – Again mass protests in Israel shortly before important debate on judicial reform

Protest against judicial reform and Netanyahu government in Tel Aviv Image: AFP

Shortly before the decisive debate and vote on a core element of the controversial judicial reform, mass protests again took place in Israel against the plans of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing religious government.

Shortly before the decisive debate and vote on a core element of the controversial judicial reform, mass protests again took place in Israel against the plans of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing religious government. Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening. Thousands of participants in a protest march that had started in Tel Aviv earlier in the week arrived in Jerusalem.

Marchers began gathering near Parliament and the Supreme Court in the evening. They wanted to camp in front of the Knesset, where renewed deliberations on judicial reform will begin on Sunday. “This government is an extreme religious government and we hope to overthrow it as soon as possible,” said Guy Maidan, who took part in the protest march with his family.

In Tel Aviv, protesters shouted slogans like “Democracy or revolution!” Many wore T-shirts that said “Democracy,” an AFP reporter said. “The government isn’t listening to us, which means this is the start of a new era, a bad era,” said protester Idit Dekel, a 55-year-old tech industry worker.

Starting Sunday, the Israeli parliament will discuss the so-called adequacy clause. The decisive vote in the second and third reading is then planned for Monday. If MPs pass the law, they could remove the Supreme Court’s ability to declare government decisions “inappropriate” and thus overrule them.

See also  Israeli President Herzog visits Turkey: historic step to reset relations between the two countries

The clause is therefore one of the most controversial parts of the reform. Critics fear that high-ranking government posts will be filled arbitrarily and that corruption will be fostered. On Thursday evening, during massive protests against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv, there were clashes between demonstrators and the police.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

American Express: Q2 Revenues Up but Lower Than...

IT expert demonstrates how to hack systems

Work, raise wages and participation

Billion-Dollar Powerball Jackpot: Store Owner Surprised with Million-Dollar...

Work, Landini’s announcement: general strike in the autumn

Vison now: Digital Security – WELT

Influencers, no more hidden advertising: “Now the promotions...

Hot Spots – Ukraine confirms attack on “military...

McDonald’s workers go on strike over heat

100,000 new mobile homes per year – Germany,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy