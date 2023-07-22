Politics – Again mass protests in Israel shortly before important debate on judicial reform

Protest against judicial reform and Netanyahu government in Tel Aviv Image: AFP

Shortly before the decisive debate and vote on a core element of the controversial judicial reform, mass protests again took place in Israel against the plans of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing religious government. Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening. Thousands of participants in a protest march that had started in Tel Aviv earlier in the week arrived in Jerusalem.

Marchers began gathering near Parliament and the Supreme Court in the evening. They wanted to camp in front of the Knesset, where renewed deliberations on judicial reform will begin on Sunday. “This government is an extreme religious government and we hope to overthrow it as soon as possible,” said Guy Maidan, who took part in the protest march with his family.

In Tel Aviv, protesters shouted slogans like “Democracy or revolution!” Many wore T-shirts that said “Democracy,” an AFP reporter said. “The government isn’t listening to us, which means this is the start of a new era, a bad era,” said protester Idit Dekel, a 55-year-old tech industry worker.

Starting Sunday, the Israeli parliament will discuss the so-called adequacy clause. The decisive vote in the second and third reading is then planned for Monday. If MPs pass the law, they could remove the Supreme Court’s ability to declare government decisions “inappropriate” and thus overrule them.

The clause is therefore one of the most controversial parts of the reform. Critics fear that high-ranking government posts will be filled arbitrarily and that corruption will be fostered. On Thursday evening, during massive protests against the judicial reform in Tel Aviv, there were clashes between demonstrators and the police.

