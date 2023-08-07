Politics – Amthor describes Faeser’s advance as an election campaign maneuver

Philipp Amthor (archive) dts

Berlin (German news agency) – CDU domestic politician Philipp Amthor does not believe that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) will push through the deportation of clan members who have not committed a crime. He would be part of the idea “if it were meant seriously,” Amthor said on Monday to the “Welt” TV channel.

“It won’t be that easy legally to do it, but I think it’s possible,” said Amthor. “The only problem is, it’s a very cheap election campaign by Nancy Faeser.” The politician does not believe Faeser’s supposedly tough course: “She makes big announcements about tough, sharp domestic politics – and then the green coalition partners take it all back. That’s just an announcement for the Hesse election campaign. I think in little of concrete substance will remain.”

In any case, it is difficult to enforce deportations due to the lack of a readmission agreement. Here, too, Faeser and her repatriation officer did not deliver, Amthor believes. However, that’s not the main problem either: “The real problem lies in the question of the far too high number of immigrants and not in the deportations. Of course it’s good if we get better there,” Amthor continues, but above all “the rooster of the Uncontrolled immigration must be turned off.”

This was also shown by the most recent asylum numbers, which have risen sharply again. Amthor: “These are the problems that lead to full gyms and social tensions – and all of that is of course a boost for right-wing populists. And that’s why the federal government is urgently called upon to act.” The government’s migration summits “do not solve the problems in migration policy at all,” Amthor believes: “There is no shortage of summits; you could actually call them ‘little summits’: they may be nice to look at in some way, but the result is relatively fruitless. Ms. Faeser has now launched many events – but things look different with deeds.”

