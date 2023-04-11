Home Business Politics – Bamf reports 80 percent more asylum applications than in the same period last year
by admin
Federal Office for Migration and Refugeesdts

.

Nuremberg (German news agency) – The number of asylum applications in the first quarter of this year rose by 80.3 percent compared to the same period last year. This is reported by the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday edition), citing the so-called “asylum business statistics” from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf).

According to this, a total of 87,777 people applied for asylum in Germany in the period from January to March 2023. The office also announced that there were 80,978 initial applications and 6,799 follow-up applications. Compared to the same period of the previous year, this is an increase of 80.3 percent in the number of initial applications. In 2022, 44,908 initial applications were made in the same period.

As a rule, refugees from the Ukraine do not appear in these statistics: They do not have to go through an asylum procedure in Germany.

