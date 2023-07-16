Home » Politics – Bavaria is pushing for state initiative on Long-Covid
Politics – Bavaria is pushing for state initiative on Long-Covid

Politics – Bavaria is pushing for state initiative on Long-Covid

Munich (German news agency) – Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) is pushing for a state initiative for people who suffer from the long-term effects of an infection with the corona virus. The CSU politician said on Sunday that he would suggest that Long/Post-Covid be given more focus in the conference of health ministers.

The concept announced by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) last week is not enough. According to Holetschek, the care of patients with long-term corona effects is a major challenge. “Because the effects of Long/Post-Covid will continue to place great demands on our entire society and our healthcare system in the future.” It is therefore urgently necessary to “research the disease more and improve the treatment options”.

The Minister added: “Health policy thrives on national and international networking and cooperation. It is important to promote exchange and to share and use the experiences of countries with each other.” A “comprehensive supply strategy” and networking of all relevant actors is now needed. “We have to set impulses for standard care and create framework conditions for sustainable and adequate financing,” said the CSU politician.

