Before her trip to North Macedonia, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) emphasized the EU perspective of the Balkan country. “North Macedonia’s place is like that of our other Western Balkans partners in the European Union,” she said in Berlin late Wednesday evening. “That we are serious about this should no longer be in doubt, at the latest since the official start of accession negotiations with the EU in July 2022.”

For North Macedonia, it is about a “future in the European family, about a region with stable prosperity and peace, about self-determination,” Baerbock explained. At the same time, she warned that “we could lose the Macedonians for Europe if we as the EU disappoint their expectations despite all the progress and sometimes painful concessions they have made in the past 17 years”.

During her visit to North Macedonia, Baerbock met her counterpart Bujar Osmani and other members of the government in the capital Skopje. She also wants to meet representatives of the opposition on Thursday. She then travels on to the Georgian capital Tbilisi. There, too, she says she wants to “make it clear that Germany fully supports Georgia’s European perspective.”

