Home » Politics – Berlin court hears Schröder’s lawsuit against the cancellation of his office
Business

Politics – Berlin court hears Schröder’s lawsuit against the cancellation of his office

by admin
Politics – Berlin court hears Schröder’s lawsuit against the cancellation of his office

Gerhard Schröder Image: AFP

The Berlin administrative court is hearing the lawsuit brought by former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) against the cancellation of his state-funded office.

On Thursday (09.30 a.m.) the Berlin Administrative Court will hear the lawsuit brought by former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) against the cancellation of his state-funded office. In May 2022, around three months after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the budget committee of the Bundestag decided that Schröder’s office should be “suspended”. The remaining office staff were to take on other functions.

However, the old chancellor’s pension and personal protection were not touched. The background to the process was Schröder’s long-standing connections to Russia. He is considered a personal friend of President Vladimir Putin and continued to work for Russian energy companies after the war began. The 79-year-old, on the other hand, believes the sabbatical is unlawful and that he is entitled to a state-funded office. He therefore filed a lawsuit against the Bundestag with the administrative court.

HOME PAGE

See also  The European Researchers' Night

You may also like

ADAC: Soon larger than the Catholic Church

Road haulage, 300 million tax credit released

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down...

Mediobanca rushes to Piazza Affari after Caltagirone strengthens...

Salary: up to 414,000 euros annual profit –...

Resolution 33 of 04/24/2023 – Extension of the...

Ethiopia – World Food Program and US suspend...

Champions, for Milan-Inter highest collection ever

Heat pump: 6 million by 2030? Habeck enshrines...

Exclusive/ Giorgia Meloni in Japan: state visit on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy