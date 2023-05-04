Politics – Berlin court hears Schröder’s lawsuit against the cancellation of his office

The Berlin administrative court is hearing the lawsuit brought by former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) against the cancellation of his state-funded office.

On Thursday (09.30 a.m.) the Berlin Administrative Court will hear the lawsuit brought by former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) against the cancellation of his state-funded office. In May 2022, around three months after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the budget committee of the Bundestag decided that Schröder’s office should be “suspended”. The remaining office staff were to take on other functions.

However, the old chancellor’s pension and personal protection were not touched. The background to the process was Schröder’s long-standing connections to Russia. He is considered a personal friend of President Vladimir Putin and continued to work for Russian energy companies after the war began. The 79-year-old, on the other hand, believes the sabbatical is unlawful and that he is entitled to a state-funded office. He therefore filed a lawsuit against the Bundestag with the administrative court.

