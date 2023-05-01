Politics – Blienert warns Bavaria against blocking cannabis pilot projects

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The federal government’s drug commissioner, Burkhard Blienert (SPD), warns union-governed countries like Bavaria against blocking the planned pilot tests for commercial cannabis sales. “We will not allow model projects not to come about because they do not suit state governments due to ideological blindness,” Blienert told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Tuesday edition).

“The CSU wants to block without answering people’s legitimate question as to why the previous ban policy should be the better protection for young people and health.” Above all, they would have to explain this to the Bavarian communities or districts that wanted to take part in the model projects, such as Munich. “The traffic light coalition will examine whether it is necessary for the federal states to have a say in the legislation for the pilot projects, or whether it can at least be minimized,” announced Blienert. The Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) recently announced that there would be no model projects for the state-licensed cannabis trade with the Bavarian state government in the Free State. The green-red town hall coalition in Munich had previously applied for the state capital to become a model municipality. Blienert also called for federal funds to expand prevention work for children and young people in parallel with legalization. “For this we need an amount in the higher double-digit millions every year,” he said. Care must be taken that legalization is not misunderstood. “Legal by no means means harmless,” says Blienert. This must be conveyed to the children and young people. It is about education and strengthening one’s own risk competence. The so-called early intervention is also necessary if children or young people with problematic drug use are noticed. In all of this, the federal government has a duty and must ensure that the municipalities are not left alone. The drug commissioner also advocated large-scale campaigns to accompany legalization. “I could imagine, for example, that in the future there will be posters next to the freeways based on the US model: ‘Don’t drive high’,” said the SPD politician.

