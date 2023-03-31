In its session on Friday, the Bundestag will recall the Marshall Plan, among other things. The reconstruction program for Western Europe after the Second World War was passed by the US Congress 75 years ago.

In its session on Friday (from 9 a.m.), the Bundestag will recall the Marshall Plan (11.25 a.m.), among other things. The reconstruction program for Western Europe after the Second World War was passed by the US Congress 75 years ago. In a motion for a resolution by the traffic light groups, “deep gratitude” is expressed for the aid worth billions. At the same time, there are calls for a similar reconstruction program to be set up for Ukraine. A motion by the Union faction on the same topic will also be voted on.

Also on the agenda at first reading is the continuation of German participation in the EU military mission Eunavfor med Irini in the Mediterranean (1.30 p.m.). It primarily serves to enforce the UN arms embargo against Libya. Other topics are a current hour requested by the left-wing faction on the high food prices (3 p.m.) and a push by the AfD faction to let the German nuclear power plants run longer (12.45 p.m.).

