Politics – Canada’s public broadcaster is also no longer active on Twitter

After the US radio station NPR, Canada’s public broadcaster CBC has also said goodbye to the online platform in a dispute with Twitter boss Elon Musk. The broadcaster justified the decision on Monday by saying that Twitter had labeled CBC and its French-language version Radio-Canada as “government-funded,” something that has so far only been done in the media of authoritarian countries like Russia or China.

“In the case of CBC/Radio-Canada, this labeling is untrue and misleading,” the broadcaster said. Although CBC is a state-funded broadcaster, the independence of its reporting is guaranteed by the Canadian Broadcasting Act.

“Twitter can be a powerful tool for our journalists to communicate with Canadians,” the CBC statement said. But it undermines their work if “our independence is incorrectly described in this way”. “As a result, we will be suspending our activity on our Twitter account and all CBC and Radio Canada news accounts,” the broadcaster said, calling on people in Canada to follow her on other online networks.

The US broadcaster NPR said goodbye to Twitter last week. Britain’s BBC got the online service to label it as “publicly funded” instead of “government-funded”.

The online network has changed course since Musk acquired it. Twitter is now taking less action against entries that incite hatred or spread misinformation. Musk, on the other hand, rejects the established media. For example, the Twitter press office recently answered journalists’ questions with an automatic response that merely contained the symbol of a pile of feces.

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, a harsh critic of the CBC, took advantage of Musk’s stance. In a letter last week, he asked the multi-billionaire to label the CBC as a “government-funded medium” on its Twitter accounts. This is “in the interests of transparency” since the broadcaster was already almost two-thirds funded by the Canadian government in the 2021/2022 tax year.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau then on Monday accused Poilievre of “attacking this Canadian institution”. The Prime Minister stressed that the CBC was “so important for so many Canadians”.

