Politics – CDU Vice Jung: “Demarcation in the municipalities is the foundation of the firewall to the AfD”

In the debate about how to deal with the AfD, CDU Vice President Andreas Jung described the local political level as crucial for the demarcation strategy of the Union. “The clear demarcation in the municipalities is the foundation of the firewall to the AfD,” said Jung of the “Augsburger Allgemeine” on Tuesday. “You can’t build a wall from top to bottom, only brick by brick, otherwise everything will slip and collapse.”

The Baden-Württemberg CDU MP added: “The AfD is a radical right-wing party that tolerates hatred and hate speech.” “Therefore there can only be a clear edge on the AfD, at all levels, today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” emphasized the deputy CDU chairman.

According to Jung, this is also the attitude of the party chairman. Friedrich Merz had “unmistakably made it clear: the resolution of the CDU applies and there will be no cooperation between the CDU and the AfD at the municipal level”.

The CSU politician and chairman of the Christian-social employee wing CSA, Volker Ullrich, emphasized the historical responsibility in dealing with the AfD: “A bourgeois-conservative force like the Union has the task, also out of historical awareness, to put up and maintain a firewall to the right-wing extremist AfD.” It is therefore right that cooperation with her is excluded at all levels.

On Sunday on ZDF, Merz once again ruled out cooperation between his party and the AfD at state or federal level, but at the same time said that contacts at local level were possible. After massive criticism from his own ranks, he made it clear on Twitter on Monday that “there will be no cooperation between the CDU and the AfD at the municipal level either”.

