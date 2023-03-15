Home Business Politics – Cities for lasting educational cooperation with the federal and state governments
Politics – Cities for lasting educational cooperation with the federal and state governments

Politics – Cities for lasting educational cooperation with the federal and state governments

Berlin (German news agency) – The German Association of Cities has called on the federal and state governments to cooperate with the municipalities in school policy on a permanent basis. “What the cities need is long-term cooperation with the federal and state governments. We have to join forces and act more systematically in the field of education,” said Helmut Dedy, chief executive officer of the city council, of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday).

“The federal and state governments keep launching individual funding programs that expire with the next election and offer no planning security. That has to change,” said Dedy. “A dispute over competence will not get us anywhere. The challenges in the field of education are too great for that,” said the head of the city council. “The federal and state governments must finally get serious about education with the cities. The education summit can only have been the starting signal for this,” said Dedy. “So far, however, there has been no attempt by the Federal Ministry of Education to agree a work process on educational issues with the cities – not even to implement the Startopportunities program or the Digital Pact 2.0,” he criticized. “A signal is needed that the Federal Ministry of Education invites serious cooperation across all levels of education policy. The traffic light coalition agreement shows the right way – we need the announced working group of federal, state and local authorities,” said Dedy. “This promise must now be kept.”

