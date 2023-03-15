Home Business Politics – Concern about women dancing without headscarves in Iran
Protests in September after Mahsa Amini’s death Image: AFP

After the publication of a video of young women dancing without a headscarf, concerns about the protagonists grew in Iran. The women were arrested and forced to make an apology video, according to Telegram and Twitter accounts on Tuesday, which were among the first to spread the video last week.

At the same time, a video appeared on online networks in which four women with their heads completely covered regretted having danced in a video. The AFP news agency was initially unable to verify the authenticity and circumstances of this video.

The original video with the dancing women had been circulating on online networks in the past week and had become increasingly popular. The five women dance in Tehran with their hair loose to the song “Calm Down” by Nigerian singer Rema. He had spread the video and wrote: “For all the wonderful women who work for a better world, you are a source of inspiration, I sing with you and I dream with you.”

In Iran, people – and especially many women – have been demanding more rights for months. The security forces are taking massive action against the associated public protests.

The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody. She was arrested by the vice squad in September for allegedly not wearing her headscarf properly. Activists allege that Amini was mistreated by the police.

