Politics – countries want a monthly flat rate of 1,000 euros per asylum seeker

Berlin (German news agency) – Before the federal-state meeting on refugee policy, the federal states insist on greater financial participation by the federal government: In a paper by the state finance ministers on Sunday evening, the federal states turn against the argument of the federal government that the federal budget should shoulder deficits in the billions , while the federal states and municipalities recorded surpluses. This is a temporary phenomenon that was caused by the double crisis of the pandemic and the Russian war of aggression, according to the country paper, which the newspapers of the Funke media group (Monday editions) report on.

Both crises affect areas which, due to their national nature, would have a particular impact on federal spending. “In the medium term, the budgets of the federal states and municipalities will also be affected, which are heavily influenced by personnel expenses, in which, for example, the effects of inflation only show up with a time lag.” A balanced situation can therefore be expected again at the end of the financial planning period. With regard to the monthly per capita flat rate for asylum seekers, which will apply until the end of 2021, the federal states refer to costs that have meanwhile increased significantly: The flat rate of 670 euros was originally calculated using the cost rates available at the time from the statistics of the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act.

“An update based on the latest data would result in an amount of around 1,000 euros per refugee,” the paper says. In other areas, too, the state finance ministers are trying to refute the arguments of the federal government, according to which the federal government is already giving the states generous aid: “With the Ukraine refugees, a high proportion of children under the age of 16 come to Germany, the costs for the Day care centers and schools are in the hands of the federal states and municipalities,” the paper says. The social benefits for Ukrainian refugees, which are mostly borne by the federal government, by no means covered the total costs. In addition, the countries emphasize that the number of unaccompanied minors is lower today than in 2016; “But it has reached a new high level and an extraordinary dynamic”.

In 2022, the number had more than doubled compared to the previous year and reached its highest level since 2018.

