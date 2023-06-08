Politics – Criticism of the asylum agreement of the EU interior ministers

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The head of the Europe department at Pro Asyl, Karl Kopp, has sharply criticized the agreement reached by the EU interior ministers on a Common European Asylum System (CEAS). “I think what the traffic light is doing is a historical mistake,” he told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Friday edition).

“The traffic light accepts that human rights and the rule of law are sold out.” She didn’t push through a red line and accepted everything. “I find that very shocking.” Criticism also comes from the ranks of the SPD and the Greens.

“The result is not satisfactory,” said SPD member of the Bundestag Hakan Demir to the news portal “T-Online”. “Unaccompanied minors don’t generally get into border proceedings, but certain families with children do.” Demir also criticized the fact that other countries were being declared “safe third countries”. “As a result, we will no longer examine the content of the applications for asylum, but will instead designate them as inadmissible. The person who has fled must then be returned to this supposedly safe state.”

Demir therefore hopes that the reform will be changed in the legislative process. “My hope now lies with the EU Parliament. The MEPs can still make corrections.” Jamila Schäfer, member of the Greens in the Bundestag, was disappointed with Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). She was “hardly able to achieve one of the priorities of the German federal government,” said Schäfer. “This agreement is a continuation of suffering and chaos. We are seeing a capitulation to right-wing sham solutions.” The Greens politician fears that the proposals will “massively disenfranchise refugees and further grind the rule of law”. The German municipalities would not be limbed either. Schäfer complained: “The federal government has not listened to associations or to science. That’s bitter.” The Green MEP Erik Marquardt criticized the attitude of the federal government. “With German approval, there was a march through of populist positions in the Council,” he told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland”. In his view, the fact that Germany finally agreed to this reform was a breach of trust. “Germany has hardly been able to push through anything.” Marquardt added: “The fact that this destructive position, which only leads to more suffering and chaos, has now been adopted in the Council does not mean that it will become law. We will work in the EU Parliament to ensure that the Council with its large-scale attack on the right of asylum is unsuccessful.”

