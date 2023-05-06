Politics – CSU selects Söder at party conference as top candidate for state elections in Bavaria

The CSU meets at the start of the election campaign in Bavaria for a party conference. Prime Minister Markus Söder is to be officially nominated as the top candidate for the state elections on October 8th.

The CSU meets on Saturday (10:00 a.m.) in Nuremberg for a party conference to mark the start of the election campaign in Bavaria. Prime Minister Markus Söder is to be officially nominated as the top candidate for the state elections on October 8th. In addition, the party wants to decide on a new basic program.

This should be entitled “For a new togetherness”. In autumn, Söder wants to be confirmed as CSU chairman at another party conference two weeks before the state elections. A coalition of CSU and Free Voters currently governs in Bavaria.

