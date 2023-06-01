Politics – Dürr also wants to check minors in planned asylum centers

.

Berlin (German news agency) – FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr has spoken out in favor of detaining under-18s in the planned asylum centers on the EU’s external borders until their applications have been examined. “I understand the French position of also allowing minors to go through fast-track procedures in the asylum centers,” he told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Friday edition).

“At first glance” he doesn’t understand why “rigid age limits” should be set. Uniform rules are needed, and these could also apply to under-18s, here he hopes for an agreement with France. France demands that children from the age of 12 be kept in the centers until their asylum status is clarified. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) wants to exempt minors from the rules. In the “NOZ” Dürr described the planned establishment of asylum centers for fast-track procedures at the external borders as “a turning point”. This would clarify whether you have asylum status before entering the EU. “That is absolutely correct,” said the FDP politician. Immigration must be and remain possible. “But if it’s not about flight or asylum, then it has to be about immigration into the labor market.” The asylum centers at the EU’s external borders are a “central building block” to achieve this. That’s why the “dispute” between the member states should be cleared up. At the same time, Dürr pleaded for stronger protection of the German borders as long as this is not yet sufficiently successful at the EU’s external borders. “The controls at the border with Austria have already been extended, that’s right, and if necessary, we should carry out more controls at the border with Poland,” Dürr told the “NOZ”. That’s why he hopes for a “rapid and reasonable” agreement between the Federal Minister of the Interior and her colleagues in the affected federal states. People have no understanding for “small-scale discussions,” says Dürr.

