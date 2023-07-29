Politics – Europe’s Greens praise von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen (archive) dts

Berlin (German news agency) – From the point of view of Europe’s Greens, the conservative President of the European Commission in Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen, is doing a very good job. “Frau von der Leyen is actually closer to the Greens than to the European People’s Party (EPP) because she orients her politics to scientific realities with a view to Europe’s future role in the world in economic and climate policy terms,” ​​said Thomas Waitz, Co-Chairman an alliance of 39 green parties from 34 countries (EGP), which also includes Bndnis90/Die Grünen, the “Welt am Sonntag”.

“For that she is respected by the European Greens.” The organic farmer from Austria, who is also a member of the EU Parliament, added: “We expect a future Commission President von der Leyen to finalize the outstanding climate and environmental reforms, especially in the area of ​​agriculture.” Background: Von der Leyen has pushed through the so-called Green Deal for the past four years. It consists of several dozen measures to protect nature and reduce greenhouse gases.

The aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 and to make the EU climate-neutral by 2050. The so-called nature conservation package of the EU Commission recently met with strong resistance from the conservative European People’s Party (EPP). It envisages reducing the use of chemical pesticides by 50 percent by 2020 (Pesticides Ordinance) and renaturing 20 percent of the ecosystems in Europe by 2030 (Restoration Ordinance). However, the EPP was not able to assert itself with its resistance in Parliament.

