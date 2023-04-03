Around two years before the next general election, the CDU in Hamburg has reorganized itself. A party conference elected the CDU faction leader in the citizenship, Dennis Thering, as chairman. He succeeds the previous country manager Christoph Ploß.

Around two years before the next general election, the CDU in Hamburg has reorganized itself. A party conference on Monday evening elected the CDU faction leader in the citizenship, Dennis Thering, as the new party leader. Thering succeeded the previous CDU head of state, Christoph Ploß, who had made his position available. According to the party, 95.9 percent of the delegates voted for Thering.

Ploß had already announced his retirement a good two weeks ago, and at the same time the state board of the Hamburg CDU unanimously nominated 38-year-old Thering as his successor. Ploß has led the state association since September 2020. Thering has been head of the CDU parliamentary group for three years.

The next general election is scheduled for 2025. The CDU has been in opposition in Hamburg since 2011, and since then the SPD has governed either alone or in a coalition with the Greens. In the last general election in February 2020, the CDU only got 11.2 percent after heavy losses.

