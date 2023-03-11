Five months after the state elections in Lower Saxony, which were disappointing for them, the FDP has repositioned itself at the top of the state. Member of the Bundestag Konstantin Kuhle succeeded the previous head of the state, Stefan Birkner.

Five months after the state elections in Lower Saxony, which they found disappointing, the FDP has repositioned itself at the top in the northern German state. According to party information, a party conference in Hildesheim on Saturday elected the member of the Bundestag Konstantin Kuhle to succeed the previous head of state Stefan Birkner.

In the state elections in October last year, the FDP failed at the five percent hurdle and was kicked out of the state parliament. Birkner then announced his withdrawal from the party leadership. However, he initially remained in office in order to give the party time to reorganize itself and to search for successor arrangements.

HOME PAGE