Politics – Federal government reminds of resistance against Nazi tyranny
Politics – Federal government reminds of resistance against Nazi tyranny

Politics – Federal government reminds of resistance against Nazi tyranny

July 20, 2021

On Thursday, on the anniversary of the assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler 79 years ago, the federal government commemorated the resistance against National Socialist tyranny. In the evening there is also a recruits’ oath in Berlin’s Bendler Block.

On Thursday, on the anniversary of the assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler 79 years ago, the federal government commemorated the resistance against National Socialist tyranny. A ceremony will be held in the courtyard of the Berlin Bendler Block (12.00 p.m.). Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) gives a greeting. After that, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) will give a speech.

After a commemoration of the dead, wreath-laying is planned at the place where Hitler assassin Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg and several co-conspirators were shot after the assassination attempt of July 20, 1944. In the evening (6:00 p.m.), 400 recruits from the German Armed Forces will take their oath at a ceremonial roll call at what is now the Berlin headquarters of the German Federal Ministry of Defense.

