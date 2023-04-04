Home Business Politics – Finland is accepted into NATO
Flags of member states in front of NATO headquarters Image: AFP

Finland will become a new member of NATO on Tuesday. With the admission of the northern European country, 31 states will belong to the western military alliance.

Finland will become a new member of NATO on Tuesday. With the admission of the northern European country, 31 states will belong to the western military alliance. To symbolize this, the Finnish flag will be hoisted at NATO headquarters in Brussels in the afternoon. “This is really a historic day,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in advance. The ceremony comes on the sidelines of the meeting of the military alliance’s foreign ministers, who are convening for two days of deliberations in Brussels on Tuesday.

In the wake of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Finland and its neighbor Sweden had applied to join NATO. The admission of a new country always has to be approved by all previous member states, which has now happened in the case of Finland. Sweden still faces some hurdles as both Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify accession.

