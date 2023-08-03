Politics – Foreign politicians warn of preparations for Trump’s possible election victory

.

Berlin (German news agency) – German foreign politicians consider Donald Trump’s renewed presidency possible despite his accusation of the Capitol storming. “The members of the EU and NATO must not allow themselves to be divided in the event of Trump’s renewed presidency,” said the federal government’s transatlantic coordinator, Michael Link (FDP), the “Tagesspiegel” (Thursday edition).

“During his last term in office, Trump tried to do just that, and Trump’s maneuvers like this could be intensified in a second term,” said the FDP politician. “Donald Trump has said several times that this time he has very precise plans when he becomes president again. You don’t have to take everything he says literally. But we should take his statements, including his threats, very seriously,” said Link.

Therefore, now more than ever, one must work to build resilient relationships with all those Republicans who are interested in cooperation and friendship with Europe, said the transatlantic coordinator. During his recent trip through four southern US states, he got the impression “that a number of Republicans are increasingly annoyed by Trump, even if they don’t dare to say so openly for fear of Trump’s strong electoral base”. Green foreign politician Jürgen Trittin expects US arms aid to Kiev to end in the event of Trump’s election victory at the end of 2024. “A renewed presidency of Donald Trump would be the end of the transatlantic honeymoon,” Trittin told the “Tagesspiegel”.

“If that doesn’t happen before then, Trump would immediately give up his military support to Ukraine. Suddenly, helping Ukraine would be the sole responsibility of the Europeans. We would be more challenged than ever.” Trittin went on to say: “Due to Trump’s disregard for NATO, the Europeans themselves would be responsible for their security. The European pillar of NATO would become much more important than it has been up to now. Trump would ultimately strengthen European sovereignty,” said Trittin, who formed the Bundestag’s parliamentary group with the United States leads. The SPD foreign politician Metin Hakverdi told the newspaper: “A President Donald Trump should, as in his first term, want to play the allies off against each other.” Trump wants to split the West in order to make better deals for his country. “Trump would chaotic the Western attitude towards Russia, seize every opportunity to meet with Putin. The big Trump show. He would put considerable pressure on President Zelenskyy, urging him to negotiate with Putin of some kind,” like Hakverdi. “Whether the US would support Ukraine less in this matter depends very much on who has the majority in the Senate from 2025.” Trump’s election would be bad news for global security, said the SPD politician. “It would send a signal to Moscow that Europe cannot rely on the United States. That, in turn, would increase the pressure on all of us in Europe. Trump’s election would be an integration booster for European integration,” said Haverdi. “The EU would speed up its tentative efforts towards a common foreign and security policy with Trump in the White House.”

