Home » Politics – Former Federal President Gauck criticizes Merkel’s Russia policy
Business

Politics – Former Federal President Gauck criticizes Merkel’s Russia policy

by admin
Politics – Former Federal President Gauck criticizes Merkel’s Russia policy

Norbert Lammert, Angela Merkel and Joachim Gauck on December 8th, 2021dts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Former Federal President Joachim Gauck has criticized the Russia policy of former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). “Even though I look at Angela Merkel’s work with great respect, I cannot approve of the fact that after 2014 she still felt she had to enforce Nord Stream II,” Gauck told the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“People from business probably came to Merkel’s office every week and told her how important our constructive relations with Russia are for the economy and that Nord Stream II is a private-sector project,” he said. This is how decisions were made that today turned out to be misjudgments. Gauck said he was looking forward to Merkel’s memoirs: “She had good political intentions, was striving for economic strength and collective security in Europe. But neither the annexation of Crimea nor Putin’s perversions of the law resulted in a resolute defense against the aggressor.” When he called for more responsibility, including military, in 2014, the defense minister and the foreign minister gave similar speeches shortly afterwards, but nothing followed. “After a wake-up call, the snooze button was pressed again,” says Gauck.

HOME PAGE

See also  Handball international match against Spain: After bankruptcy and Drux injury - Gislason demands a reaction

You may also like

Food prices: Germans are cutting back – more...

Saudi Aramco in talks with Sinopec and Total...

Aviation – Ministry of Transport does not expect...

Bags, Fed eve of tension. Milan closes at...

Millions for Lilium: Tencent believes in air taxi...

Electric drives the motorcycle, scooter and moped market...

Accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system...

Health – Medical Association concerned about cannabis supply...

Ferrari and Enel X together for the installation...

For climate protection? Now the IMF is supposed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy