Politics – Gauck compares Russia to Germany after World War I

Politics – Gauck compares Russia to Germany after World War I

Berlin (German news agency) – Former Federal President Joachim Gauck compared Russia with the German Reich after the First World War. The world is dealing “with an offended leader and an offended nation, comparable to Germany after the First World War,” Gauck told the “Tagesspiegel” (Thursday edition).

That’s why Putin’s popularity ratings went up after the occupation of Crimea. “Regaining national greatness is a very effective political method, and that’s when supporters flock to a leader,” said the civil rights activist, who grew up in the GDR. “Putin experienced: violence is useful to him, war is useful to him.” According to Gauck, he recognized the danger posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin early on. “My life under the dictatorship taught me to read such a type of person.” He saw the devastation caused by Putin’s war in Chechnya and the persecution of the opposition in Russia. “I know what a KGB guy is capable of,” added Gauck. The former Federal President had not visited Russia during his term of office.

