Politics – Green leader Lang promises a government package to strengthen the economy

In view of the faltering economic growth in Germany, Green Party leader Ricarda Lang has brought a government package to strengthen the economy into play. “It’s now about defending Germany’s economic foundation,” Lang told the “Bild am Sonntag”. “We should quickly put together a joint package to ensure that Germany’s competitiveness is secured, new investments are made and that it is done fairly.”

This will be the first issue that the federal government will have to tackle in the coming weeks, said Lang, and in this context reiterated her calls for an investment agenda and an industrial electricity price for Germany.

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had previously presented his plans for a growth opportunities law with comprehensive tax cuts. Lang clearly believes that an agreement with the traffic light coalition partners SPD and FDP is possible. Within the government, one is “in good talks,” said the Greens leader. “Ultimately, we are united by the goal of keeping Germany competitive. This requires a clever location policy that combines economic development, investments in our infrastructure and targeted tax breaks.”

In China and the United States, hundreds of billions are being spent to create the jobs of the future, Lang told BamS. “We are experiencing an international race for the best location conditions. Germany must not stand on the sidelines here, but must play at the front.”

