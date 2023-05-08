Politics – Green parliamentary group leader calls for more climate commitment from the SPD and FDP

The leader of the Greens parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Britta Haelmann, is demanding more commitment to climate protection from her coalition partners in the traffic light government. In the coalition agreement, the SPD, FDP and Greens had made climate protection ‘a central joint project’, Haelmann told the Düsseldorf ‘Rheinische Post’ and the Bonn ‘General-anzeiger’ (Monday editions). ‘Only the Greens are really committed to climate protection.’

The leader of the Greens parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Britta Haelmann, is demanding more commitment to climate protection from her coalition partners in the traffic light government. In the coalition agreement, the SPD, FDP and Greens have made climate protection “a central joint project,” Haelmann told the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” and the Bonn “General-Anzeiger” (Monday editions). “Now we have to realize that only the Greens are really committed to climate protection,” said Haelmann.

In view of the drama of the climate crisis, the traffic light should “not only talk about climate protection on Sundays”. The provisions of the coalition agreement are also valid for the SPD and FDP. It cannot be overlooked “that the traffic light is also jerky,” Haelmann continued. Three very different parties were working together with different solutions.

But “the citizens are interested in what we achieve in the end”. The declining approval ratings for the traffic light show “that we are too busy discussing things and have to pay more attention to the implementation of the joint projects,” said Haelmann.

The traffic light coalition is divided on some climate policy issues, such as the question of installing climate-friendly heating systems or the end of combustion engines at EU level.

