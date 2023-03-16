.

Munich (German news agency) – In the dispute over US President Joe Biden’s industrial and climate protection program worth billions, the Ifo Institute has warned the federal government and the EU against an overly aggressive response. “A subsidy competition, which is generally about exceeding the funding amounts from other countries in order to protect domestic production, should be viewed critically from an economic point of view,” says an as yet unpublished report by the Munich economic researchers for the Federal Ministry of Finance the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported in its Friday edition.

State aid to industry could even “lead to welfare losses, for example if inefficient companies remain in the market due to subsidies or align their production to skim off the highest possible subsidy amounts,” according to the institute. Biden’s program, the so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), includes subsidies equivalent to at least 350 billion euros, with which the President wants to massively advance the expansion of renewable energies, the climate-friendly conversion of industry and the production of electric cars and the associated batteries. In principle, the law is welcomed in Europe. However, there is sharp criticism that in many cases the payment of the full subsidies is linked to the fact that components from US production are used or that electric cars have to be finally assembled in North America. Although the regulations are primarily aimed at China, leading European politicians such as French President Emanuel Macron had described the program as “super-aggressive” and called for a tough European response. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), on the other hand, should come in handy with the Ifo study, because he has been warning of an overreaction both internally and publicly for months. Instead of complaining, he believes, the EU should rather see the IRA as an incentive to improve the framework conditions for companies, private investments and the so-called green transition. “The USA is the most important sales market for German exports of goods and services. It is therefore also in our interest not to react with a ‘like you do me, like me,’ but on the contrary to look for ways for closer cooperation,” said Lindner of the SZ. “A subsidy race, as the report also confirms, would place an excessive burden on state finances and would be dangerous in terms of regulatory policy.” In his opinion, it would be better to “strengthen competitiveness, faster write-offs for investments in climate protection and digitization and expanded research funding”. The minister is also once again calling for a “new attempt at a free trade agreement” between the USA and the EU.

