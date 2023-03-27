After the announcement of a ‘pause’ in the controversial judicial reform by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition leader Jair Lapid declared his readiness for dialogue.

After the announcement of a “pause” in the controversial judicial reform by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition leader Jair Lapid declared his readiness for dialogue. “If the legislation is really and completely stopped, then we are ready for a real dialogue,” Lapid said in a televised address on Monday. “We’ve had bad experiences in the past so we’ll first make sure it’s not a ruse or a bluff.”

Opposition politician and former Defense Secretary Benny Gantz said he supports Netanyahu’s decision. “Better late than never.” He said he was ready to go into talks led by President Isaac Herzog “immediately” and “with an outstretched hand.” So far, Herzog had tried in vain to mediate between supporters and opponents of the reform.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced on Monday a “pause” in the controversial judicial reform being pushed by his right-wing religious government after weeks of violent popular protests. Netanyahu said in a televised speech on Monday evening that the individual legislative projects for judicial reform should only be finally passed after the start of the new parliamentary term in mid-April.

The government’s plans have been causing mass protests in Israel for weeks. The plan aims to reduce the powers of the judiciary and the Supreme Court and strengthen the position of Parliament and the Prime Minister. Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, says the reform is necessary to restore balance in the separation of powers. Critics, on the other hand, fear an end to the separation of powers and an erosion of democracy in Israel.

HOME PAGE