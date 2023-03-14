.

Moscow (German news agency) – A strategy paper, which is said to have come from the Russian presidential administration, outlines a detailed plan for connecting Moldova as a vassal state. If the Kremlin has its way, the small country should break away from the West – and strive for a future alongside Moscow, as the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Wednesday edition) reports.

The corresponding plan was leaked to an international media consortium, which also includes “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, NDR and WDR. The paper, apparently drafted in the summer of 2021, contains concrete plans for how the Kremlin wants to promote pro-Russian tendencies in Moldova in three stages up to 2030 and at the same time prevent the country from orienting itself towards the West towards NATO and the European Union. The document appears to have come from the same Kremlin experts who, at the same time, were drafting a paper detailing Moscow’s creeping annexation of Belarus. The SZ and its partners had already reported on this in February. This time, however, Moscow’s plan for Moldova is aimed less at integrating the country into a Russian-dominated union state – but in the medium term it is about nothing other than the creation of a vassal state that submits to Moscow’s will. A senior Western intelligence official who read both papers says Moscow’s goal in Moldova is “to increase pro-Russian influence in the country.” Russia sees the country “rather as a pro-Russian buffer” than as part of a new Russian empire. The Kremlin apparently wants to put “a stop sign to the west” and “use all means to prevent the country from becoming a member of the EU and NATO.” According to the Kremlin paper, one of the central Russian goals for the next ten years is “to counteract attempts by external actors to interfere in the internal affairs of the republic, to strengthen NATO’s influence and to weaken the positions of the Russian Federation”. In this context, the USA, countries of the European Union, Turkey and the Ukraine are highlighted. At the same time, Moscow apparently wants to help when it comes to Moldova’s possible involvement in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) or the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) – organizations that are dominated by Russia. The war in Ukraine could mean that Moscow has less time to achieve its goals with Moldova. There is concern in the EU and the USA that Moscow would like to create facts more quickly and that a possible coup in Moldova could then also put pressure on Ukraine from the West. This is indicated, among other things, by the escalation in the frozen conflict over Transnistria.

