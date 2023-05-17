Home » Politics – Kubicki urges calming down the debate about the Ministry of Economic Affairs
Politics – Kubicki urges calming down the debate about the Ministry of Economic Affairs

Politics – Kubicki urges calming down the debate about the Ministry of Economic Affairs

Berlin (German news agency) – Vice-FDP leader Wolfgang Kubicki is pushing for the debate to calm down after State Secretary Patrick Graichen was transferred. “I very much hope that Robert Habeck was able to bring calm back to the ship with his press conference today on Patrick Graichen’s withdrawal,” Kubicki told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Thursday edition).

“Because one thing is clear: the important parliamentary discussions about the energy transition should not be slowed down by untidy construction sites in the Federal Ministry of Economics.” The personnel cut announced today is therefore “right and deserves respect,” said the FDP politician. “That’s why it would be my great wish that Robert Habeck can go about his business free again as soon as possible.”

