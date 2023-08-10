Politics – Lawyer: US and Iran want to exchange prisoners

.

WASHINGTON DC (German news agency) – After two years of negotiations, the USA and Iran appear to have agreed on the exchange of several prisoners. This is reported by US media with reference to the family of one of the detainees.

A total of five Americans are said to have been released from Evin prison in Tehran and placed under house arrest. In return, several Iranian citizens are to be released from US prisons. However, according to the lawyer of one of the detainees, there are still no guarantees for further action.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

