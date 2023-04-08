.

Berlin (German news agency) – The left calls for a temporary stop for planned new federal buildings. “We need a construction moratorium for further federal buildings,” said Gesine Loetzsch, budget spokeswoman for the Left parliamentary group, to the news portal T-Online.

“There is no personnel concept. The federal government is hiring more and more staff. It can’t go on like this. We need a personnel cap.”

Lötzsch also criticized the fact that the traffic light government still had no digitization concept. However, a large number of officials are already working from home. “This development must lead to a reduction in office space.” The budget spokesman for the Union faction, Christian Haase, also sees an urgent need for action.

“The federal budget is in a structural imbalance,” said Haase. The President of the Federal Audit Office speaks of an imminent loss of control. “In this situation, all expenditure items in the federal budget, including construction projects, of course, must be questioned.” The competencies of the Federal Agency for Real Estate Tasks (BImA) have been strengthened for better control. “It is now their task to scrutinize all federal construction projects in terms of their necessity and availability as part of an inventory analysis,” Haase continued. “Where responsible, a construction freeze should not be taboo.” According to research by T-Online, major construction projects are currently being planned for at least EUR 2.1 billion. Among them: the extension of the Chancellery for around 800 million euros, an extension for the Ministry of Finance for 600 to 800 million euros, an office building for the Office of the Federal President for at least 113 million euros and an extension of the Federal Ministry for the Environment for around 240 million euros.

