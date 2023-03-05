Home Business Politics – Lindner satisfied with “coalition climate”.
Meseberg (German news agency) – Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) was satisfied with the mood inside the traffic lights on the sidelines of the two-day cabinet retreat at Meseberg Castle. “Don’t worry about the coalition climate,” he told ZDF’s “Heute-Journal” on Sunday. Very important issues would be discussed together.

“It will take time before we get results. But in the end there will be good solutions. I’m sure of that.” Regarding the exchange of letters with Economics Minister Habeck, Lindner says: “If you write me letters, I will politely answer them.”

Regarding the upcoming decisions on the budget for 2024, the Federal Minister of Finance said: “We are now having difficult budget deliberations, we have returned to the debt brake this year (…) the debt brake must be observed next year, without reserves, without tax increases and with rising interest rates. (…) It is clear that the simple solution of spending more money, for which you go into debt, no longer exists. I, as Minister of Finance, must leave no doubt about that.” The coalition is currently also arguing about climate issues such as the disputed issues of burner off, heating, rail expansion. Finance Minister Christian Lindner says the FDP is making sure that the country “remains on the course of practical reason”.

Climate protection should be open to all technologies and linked to economic opportunities. A ban on gas heating too early is “socially and economically unmanageable for people”. Lindner sees the so-called e-fuels, which are suspected of being inefficient and expensive, as a “technology option”. The internal combustion engine would “play a major role worldwide” in the future.

