Politics – MdB Flash: Development Aid, Heating Act, Data Act

Berlin (German news agency) – In addition to the particularly hotly disputed heating law, the members of the Bundestag are also dealing with a number of other topics before the summer break, including development aid and data protection. The CDU MP Franziska Hoppermann from Hamburg welcomes the “Data Act” launched by the EU: This will make it easier in the future “not only for manufacturers, but also for consumers and companies to use the ever-growing number of everyday (non-personal) ) access data,” she said.

The FDP member of parliament and rapporteur for the Sahel, Christoph Hoffmann, urged a reduction in development cooperation after the UN Security Council’s decision to end the MINUSMA mission in Mali: “Instead of simply continuing with development cooperation, we must focus on strengthening the surrounding states,” he said, “they are the ones who will absorb the foreseeable streams of refugees.” Left-wing politician Lorenz Gösta Beutin from Schleswig-Holstein criticizes the traffic light coalition’s heating law, which has failed in terms of climate policy: “Against the background of a massive smear campaign against the heat transition, which was started by the coalition partner FDP, of all things, an inadequate law turns into a bad one become law,” he says even before the Federal Constitutional Court rejected the timetable for adoption on Wednesday evening. Ingrid Nestle (Greens) from Schleswig-Holstein is pleased with the approval of the energy committee for the law to increase energy efficiency and the amendment to the Energy Services Act, the efficiency law is a milestone for climate protection: “For the first time we have legally agreed efficiency targets and binding measures to to actually achieve them,” she says. Ingo Gädechens (CDU), the Union faction’s rapporteur for the defense budget in the budget committee, criticizes the traffic light coalition’s budget plans with a view to NATO’s two percent target: “By publishing the draft budget, the government will announce the great news that Germany in the next year finally spends enough money on defense,” he said; “In truth, however, it is unfortunately a `two percent fairy tale`, because the goal can only be achieved through many tricks and rebookings.”

Gottfried Curio (AfD) from Berlin criticizes Monika Schnitzer’s demand that Germany needs 1.5 million immigrants a year to remedy the shortage of skilled workers: “As far as this number is justified by that, a net immigration of 400,000 foreigners can be assumed reach third countries, it is completely ignored that one could obviously first try to prevent the hundreds of thousands of highly qualified Germans who emigrate every year,” he says. Roger Beckamp (AfD) from North Rhine-Westphalia is dismayed by the case of a minor who was “beaten to the point of hospitalization” in the schoolyard, it is now necessary to work through the incident meticulously and “and finally take effective measures to protect our children and teachers take,” he said. Kathrin Henneberger (Greens) from Mönchengladbach welcomes the presentation of the report on the mining law reform by Deutsche Umwelthilfe: “With a major reform, we want to transform mining law into a modern specialist planning law that implements the highest climate and nature conservation standards and protects the rights of residents,” she says. The SPD member of the Bundestag Peggy Schierenbeck is promoting a model region competition for healthy nutrition concepts in canteens and refectories funded by the federal government with twelve million euros: “Communal catering is basically a matter for the federal states, but I also see it as a social responsibility that we as the governing party in the sense of the Justice supporting healthy food in kindergartens and schools,” she said.

With Thomas Hitschler (SPD) from the South Palatinate, Heike Brehmer (CDU) from the Harz Mountains, Fabian Gramling (CDU) from Württemberg, Stefan Rouenhoff (CDU) from Kleve and Christoph Schmid (SPD) from Bavaria, several MPs called for young people between the ages of 16 and 20 years to apply for the youth media workshop in the German Bundestag from October 16th to 20th: “I like talking to young people because their perspectives are often unbiased and characterized by long-term thinking,” said Schmid. Martin Diedenhofen (SPD) from Neuwied recently visited Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler again to get an idea of ​​the reconstruction on site: “It is important to me that the federal and state governments continue to provide the best possible support – for example by extending the application deadlines for reconstruction aid “, he said.

