Politics – Minister of Labor expects an early solution in the budget dispute

Berlin (German news agency) – In the coalition’s budget dispute, Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) expects an amicable solution to be found soon. “I am assuming that we will be able to agree on the budget in intensive talks with the finance minister in the near future,” Heil told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday).

“If these talks last a week longer, that’s no big deal,” he said. “It is clear that the scope has narrowed. We have invested a lot in the future of our country in recent years, including through relief packages, the increase in child benefit, a housing benefit reform and citizen benefits. It is only natural that every Minister , each minister is particularly committed to their and his own issues, but we see ourselves as a team and will agree on the priority goals together,” said the SPD politician. “The Minister of Finance has announced that he needs more time. That is understandable given the current talks. Of course it’s about setting priorities,” said Heil. “The consensus in the coalition is that the Bundeswehr will be better equipped,” the minister said.

Basic child security “will come,” says Heil. “Of course there will be struggles in the coalition over individual issues, but in the end we will find a good solution.” However, Heil did not want to adopt the additional sum of twelve billion euros for basic child security mentioned by Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens). “But Lisa Paus has me by her side when it comes to actually making a significant difference in the lives of children at risk of poverty,” he said.

