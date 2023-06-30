Home » Politics – NRW: deportation stop to Iran expires
Politics – NRW: deportation stop to Iran expires

by admin
Politics – NRW: deportation stop to Iran expires

Dsseldorf (German news agency) – The state of North Rhine-Westphalia’s deportation freeze to Iran expires on Friday. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the NRW refugee ministry from Josefine Paul (Greens) of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition).

The imposition of deportation freezes is basically a matter for the federal states. However, if this lasts longer than six months, the agreement of the Federal Ministry of the Interior is required, a spokeswoman said. The federal state has fully exhausted its scope. NRW Refugee Minister Josefine Paul (Greens) continued to describe the human rights situation in Iran as dramatic: “The Iranian government is still using brutal violence against women, men and even children who are peacefully protesting for their rights. The daily reports of arrests, torture and mass executions leave me stunned and show the brutality with which the regime in Iran is acting.”

Against the background of these ongoing human rights violations, it is irresponsible to take people back there at the moment, Paul said. “In order to be able to continue to suspend deportations to Iran, there is an urgent need for a nationwide, uniform and concrete regulation, for which we approached the federal government at an early stage. In view of the current human rights situation, NRW considers a review of a new freeze on deportations after six months to be appropriate. ”

