.

Dsseldorf (German news agency) – NRW School Minister Dorothee Feller (CDU) is not traveling to the education summit, which begins on Tuesday in Berlin. This is reported by the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday edition).

“Since the federal states were not included in the content in advance by the federal government, there is no common working basis for tomorrow,” said a spokesman for the state education ministry of the newspaper. “Nevertheless, North Rhine-Westphalia, like other states, will be represented on site at the working level.” The ministry also said: “When it comes to supporting the schools as well and as quickly as possible, North Rhine-Westphalia will continue to be involved in the search for solutions at all levels. Whether the meeting to which the federal government has invited , can make a contribution to this remains to be seen.”

The newspaper also quotes voices from NRW politics about the summit: criticism of the event came from the CDU parliamentary group in the Dsseldorf state parliament. “The fact that the Federal Minister of Education is now inviting people to an education summit without a structure for a successful and constructive working process with the federal states simply causes a lack of understanding on our part,” said Claudia Schlottmann. The countries must be involved so that we can work together on solution steps. “Everyone has to sit down at one table. The problems are so big that they can only be solved together,” said the education expert for the SPD parliamentary group, Jochen Ott.

One would therefore have wished that all school ministers had agreed. “For a long time, we have called for more commitment from the federal government in school issues, for example in digitization, for more staff in our schools, inclusion and integration,” said Franziska Mller-Rech (FDP). “We therefore call on all political levels to constructively solve the problems in our schools together with us.” A joint effort by the federal and state governments is needed, said Lena Zingsheim-Zobel (Greens). “In addition, long-term support from the federal government must also be discussed, instead of thinking from funding program to funding program.”

HOME PAGE