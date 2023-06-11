Politics – One in three young men finds violence against women acceptable

.

Berlin (dts news agency) – In Germany, traditional role models shape the awareness of many young men and sometimes ensure a high level of acceptance of violence in partnership. This is the result of a study by the aid and development organization Plan International Germany, which is reported in the newspapers of the Funke media group (Sunday editions).

33 percent of the men surveyed between the ages of 18 and 35 stated that they found it “acceptable” if they occasionally “slipped their hands” in an argument with their partner. 34 percent have already violently attacked women to instill respect in them. The interviewees expressed a high degree of aversion to showing homosexuality in public. 48 percent said they would be “disturbed” by it. 42 percent made the statement that they would “speak to other men” if they came across as feminine to them. The image of the traditional “housewife” also seems to be predominant in the minds of many men: 52 percent of those surveyed see their role in earning enough money – so that the woman can mainly take care of the household. According to the data, every second young man does not want to enter into a relationship with a woman if she has already had many sexual partners. 51 percent also said they were weak and vulnerable when they showed their feelings – while 63 percent said they sometimes felt sad, lonely or isolated inside.

“The classic role models are still anchored in the minds of society,” said Alexandra Tschacher, spokeswoman for Plan International Germany, the Funke newspapers. Karsten Kassner, expert at the Federal Men’s Forum, was “shocked” by the results. “The problem is that a third of the men surveyed downplay physical violence against women. That urgently needs to change,” Kassner told the Funke newspapers. Many men are in principle willing to work for more equality and against role stereotypes, but would not put this into concrete action. It is also the task of politics to change the framework conditions. “A good example: the federal government’s planned paid leave after childbirth for fathers,” said Kassner. From March 9th to 21st, 1,000 men and 1,000 women nationwide aged between 18 and 35 took part in a standardized written online survey for the study.

