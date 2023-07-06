Home » Politics – Palestinian attacker kills Israeli soldier in West Bank
Business

Politics – Palestinian attacker kills Israeli soldier in West Bank

by admin
Politics – Palestinian attacker kills Israeli soldier in West Bank

Israeli soldiers examine the scene of the crime Image: AFP

According to the army, a Palestinian has killed an Israeli soldier in the West Bank. The Essedin al-Kassam Brigades, the armed wing of the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas, claimed responsibility for killing the soldier.

According to the army, a Palestinian has killed an Israeli soldier in the West Bank. The 22-year-old soldier was killed on Thursday while inspecting a “suspicious vehicle” near the settlement of Kedumim, the army said. The attacker was pursued and later “neutralized” by Israeli forces. The Palestinian side initially gave no information on the condition of the attacker. The Essedin al-Kassam Brigades, the armed wing of the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas, claimed responsibility for killing the soldier.

During the investigation of the vehicle, an “attacker from inside the vehicle” opened fire on the soldiers, the Israeli army said about the incident. According to Palestinian sources, Israeli forces later arrested the attacker’s brother and father in their hometown in the West Bank. The soldier is the second casualty by the Israeli army in a week.

Violence between Israel and militant Palestinians has escalated again in recent days. From Monday, the army used hundreds of soldiers, drones and bulldozers against militant Palestinians in Jenin in the West Bank and the refugee camp there. At least twelve Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed during the two-day operation.

According to an AFP count based on official sources, at least 190 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the year alone, including civilians as well as militant fighters. During the same period, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian were killed.

See also  Olympic women's 50m rifle shooting Chen Dongqi and Shi Mengyao missed the final

In their letter of confession, the Essedin al-Qassam Brigades described the killing of the soldier at Kedumim as a “heroic act” and “a quick response to the aggression of the occupation and their aggression against our people in the Jenin camp”.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War. With the exception of East Jerusalem, around 490,000 Israelis live in the area in settlements that the UN has classified as illegal under international law.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Title: “Dollar in Mexico Today: Peso Depreciates Amid...

Mose under extraordinary maintenance, the movement of 78...

Elon Musk threatens Mark Zuckerberg with lawsuit over...

Santanchè and the Report case, also partner and...

Bundestag – Bundestag debates the decision of the...

Privacy, a bulwark against the excessive power of...

Volkswagen is bringing robotic taxis onto the roads...

Mexican Peso Weakens Against US Dollar Following Federal...

Resolution 36 of 06/26/2023 – Extension of terms...

Uni-President Low-Carbon Conference Achieves Over 1,000 Tons of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy