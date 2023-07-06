Politics – Palestinian attacker kills Israeli soldier in West Bank

Israeli soldiers examine the scene of the crime Image: AFP

According to the army, a Palestinian has killed an Israeli soldier in the West Bank. The Essedin al-Kassam Brigades, the armed wing of the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas, claimed responsibility for killing the soldier.

According to the army, a Palestinian has killed an Israeli soldier in the West Bank. The 22-year-old soldier was killed on Thursday while inspecting a “suspicious vehicle” near the settlement of Kedumim, the army said. The attacker was pursued and later “neutralized” by Israeli forces. The Palestinian side initially gave no information on the condition of the attacker. The Essedin al-Kassam Brigades, the armed wing of the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas, claimed responsibility for killing the soldier.

During the investigation of the vehicle, an “attacker from inside the vehicle” opened fire on the soldiers, the Israeli army said about the incident. According to Palestinian sources, Israeli forces later arrested the attacker’s brother and father in their hometown in the West Bank. The soldier is the second casualty by the Israeli army in a week.

Violence between Israel and militant Palestinians has escalated again in recent days. From Monday, the army used hundreds of soldiers, drones and bulldozers against militant Palestinians in Jenin in the West Bank and the refugee camp there. At least twelve Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed during the two-day operation.

According to an AFP count based on official sources, at least 190 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the year alone, including civilians as well as militant fighters. During the same period, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian were killed.

In their letter of confession, the Essedin al-Qassam Brigades described the killing of the soldier at Kedumim as a “heroic act” and “a quick response to the aggression of the occupation and their aggression against our people in the Jenin camp”.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War. With the exception of East Jerusalem, around 490,000 Israelis live in the area in settlements that the UN has classified as illegal under international law.

