Politics – Renewed protests against judicial reform by Israel’s right-wing religious government

Thousands of people once again demonstrated in Israel against the judicial reforms of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing religious government. As reported by Israeli media, several thousand demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv alone on Saturday evening. They waved Israeli flags and loudly called for “democracy”. Protests also took place in other cities.

The judicial reform divides the Israeli population. The protests against the project have been taking place regularly for more than six months.

At the end of July, the Israeli parliament passed the so-called adequacy clause with the votes of all 64 members of the right-wing religious government majority. From now on, it deprives the Supreme Court of the possibility to classify government decisions as “inappropriate” and to overrule them.

Opponents of the reform accompanied the parliamentary vote with massive protests. Dozens of people were arrested and the police in Tel Aviv used water cannons.

