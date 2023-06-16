Politics – Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg gets new directorship

The Broadcasting Council of Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg elects a new artistic director in an extraordinary meeting. There are two candidates to choose from.

The Broadcasting Council of Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) will elect a new directorship in an extraordinary meeting on Friday (2 p.m.). The candidates are Heide Baumann, most recently a member of the management board of Vodafone Germany, and the former deputy spokeswoman for the federal government, Ulrike Demmer. According to media reports, the program director of Radio Bremen, Jan Weyrauch, withdrew on Thursday evening. The editor-in-chief of Digitales from ARD aktuell, Juliane Leopold, had previously given up her candidacy.

The new RBB director succeeds Katrin Vernau, who took over the position on an interim basis from Patricia Schlesinger in September. After many allegations against her regarding her administration, she first resigned and was later dismissed without notice. Vernau did not apply for the election of the new directorship by the deadline and was therefore not admitted.

